Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 34,054 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Envista Price Performance

NVST stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

