Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,576 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 171,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,689,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

