Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Herc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herc by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herc by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $31,318,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth about $27,754,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 0.3 %

HRI stock opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

