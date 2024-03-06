Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

