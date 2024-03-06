Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

