Nature Wood Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:NWGL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 11th

Nature Wood Group’s (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 11th. Nature Wood Group had issued 750,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Nature Wood Group Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:NWGL opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Nature Wood Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.
Nature Wood Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nature Wood Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nature Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.