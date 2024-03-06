Nature Wood Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:NWGL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 11th

Nature Wood Group’s (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 11th. Nature Wood Group had issued 750,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Nature Wood Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NWGL opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Nature Wood Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in up-stream forest management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

