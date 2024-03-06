Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NAVB opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.