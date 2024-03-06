Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.98

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

