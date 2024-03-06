NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Director Francis Orfanello Purchases 7,500 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Francis Orfanello purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,238,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

