NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 26.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.