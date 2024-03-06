Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nelnet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

