NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,063 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of NeoGames worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 16.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in NeoGames by 119.9% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 47.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames Stock Performance

Shares of NGMS opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

