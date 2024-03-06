Nephros (NEPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nephros Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NEPH opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
Insider Activity at Nephros
In other Nephros news, CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nephros
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.