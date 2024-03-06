Nephros (NEPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEPH opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Insider Activity at Nephros

In other Nephros news, CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

About Nephros

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

