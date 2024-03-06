Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $621.00

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $621.00 and last traded at $621.00, with a volume of 33081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $619.34.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

