Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 13th (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 13th. Neumora Therapeutics had issued 14,710,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,070,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
