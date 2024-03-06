Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 28,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 102,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Nevada King Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

