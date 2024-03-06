New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.02. 1,526,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,202,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

