New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.02. 1,526,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,202,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

