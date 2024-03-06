New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.65

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.65 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 3569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after buying an additional 646,122 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 969,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.