New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

