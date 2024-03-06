New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 212.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,601 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of New York Community Bancorp worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 3,114,070 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

