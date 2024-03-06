New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.50. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 9,936,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 33,339,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

