NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Scott Robert Henry Acquires 23,697 Shares

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robert Henry bought 23,697 shares of NEXGEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $50,000.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,400.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

