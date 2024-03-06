NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.57

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.57 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.95). NextEnergy Solar shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 538,849 shares trading hands.

NextEnergy Solar Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of £443.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEnergy Solar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

