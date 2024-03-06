NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director James G. Jones Sells 3,400 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NMI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after buying an additional 417,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after buying an additional 402,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 295,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

