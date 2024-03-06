Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Noodles & Company by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

