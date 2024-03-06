Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

