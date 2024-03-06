Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 4.5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 76,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 123,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$193.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Dynasty Minerals

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.