Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Installed Building Products worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $234.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $247.98.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

