Northern Trust Corp Has $38.12 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $38,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

