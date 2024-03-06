Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of ABM Industries worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 25.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

