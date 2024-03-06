Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $37,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,772 shares of company stock worth $719,863. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.