Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of IDACORP worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 335.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after buying an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 75.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 61,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.