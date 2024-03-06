Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,246 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of CONSOL Energy worth $36,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,507,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,603,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $114.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

