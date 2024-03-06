Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

