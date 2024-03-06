Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.21

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $127.21, with a volume of 134537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,814,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,164,000 after acquiring an additional 210,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.