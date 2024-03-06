Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 123.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 169,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after buying an additional 810,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 57,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,800. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

