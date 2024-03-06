Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $184.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 85.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

