Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.12

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 64839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 695,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 591,198 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

