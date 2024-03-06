NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NS

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 351,608 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 394,719 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,084,858 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.