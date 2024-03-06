Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NUVB opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

