NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Shares Up 1.2%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.78. 5,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 36,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.