NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $900.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $859.64 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $876.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $642.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.