O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

APOG stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.