O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NEM opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

