O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,892 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,892 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Emerald worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerald by 120.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,717 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerald by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 754,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 154,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerald by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Emerald by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerald

About Emerald

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.