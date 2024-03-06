O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.