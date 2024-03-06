O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

