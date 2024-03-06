O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 374.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

