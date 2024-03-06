O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biglari by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $343,545.89. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,091,483.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,201. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE BH opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $218.50.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

