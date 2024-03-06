O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

